PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a man they say was caught on video breaking into a restaurant in Center City and fleeing with liquor bottles. It happened at the Tradesman’s Restaurant at 1322 Chestnut St., around 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 23.
Police say the man broke into the restaurant by breaking a window to the business.
He then climbed inside and fled with an unknown amount of liquor bottles.
The suspect is described as a Black male, bald, wearing a white hood, dark-colored jacket and carrying a black bag.
If you have any information on this incident, call 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477). All tips are confidential.
