DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – A house fire in Delaware County sent one person to the hospital. The flames broke out around 4:30 a.m. on the 900 block of Springfield Road, right at McDade Boulevard in Darby.
It took firefighters more than an hour to bring the fire under control.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
