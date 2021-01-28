PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police have released surveillance images of two men wanted for murdering a 15-year-old boy in West Philadelphia. Video shows Jaquan Williams walking in the area of 40th and Cambridge Streets, when he’s struck in the head by gunfire from the two suspects.
The incident happened Jan. 16, around 4 p.m.
Jaquan was taken to the hospital but died the following day.
Police say the two suspects were seen walking to the scene and fleeing afterward.
If you have any information about this crime or these suspects please contact Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335. To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477). All tips will be confidential.
The city of Philadelphia is offering a reward of $20,000 leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
