Philadelphia Police Looking To Identify 2 Vehicles In Connection to Deadly Shooting In West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police are looking to identify the suspects wanted in a deadly shooting in the city’s West Oak Lane neighborhood last month. The shooting happened in the area of Middleton Street and Limekiln Pike on Dec. 11, around 2 p.m.
Police say two vehicles were following the victim’s car and opened fire, killing one man and injuring another.
The suspects’ vehicles are said to be a silver Toyota 4-Runner, with dark-tinted windows and a white Subaru Outback, with dark-tinted windows.
If you have any information about this crime or these suspects please contact Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335. To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477). All tips will be confidential.
A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Jersey Devil Coaster — World’s Tallest, Longest & Fastest Single-Rail Roller Coaster — Set To Open At Six Flags Great Adventure
12-Year-Old Boy Charged, Accused Of Having ‘Influence’ Over 5-Year-Old Who Fatally Shot 9-Year-Old Nyssa Davis
EXCLUSIVE: Family Says New Evidence Suggests Ellen Greenberg, Woman Found Stabbed 20 Times, Was Murdered