By CBS3 Staff
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — The Washington Township Police Department is saluting its officer of the year. Officer John Freitag accepted the honor during the township council meeting on Wednesday.

He was chosen for exemplifying and embodying a high degree of professionalism, work ethic, motivation, dedication and integrity.

Congratulations Officer Freitag from the CBS Philadelphia team.

