CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Camden News, Local

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – A crash is under investigation after a pedestrian was struck in Camden. It happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday on the 2600 block of Mount Ephraim Avenue.

Crash Under Investigation After Pedestrian Struck In Camden

There’s no word on the victim’s condition or what caused the crash.

Authorities temporarily shut down all lanes while they investigated.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM 

Jersey Devil Coaster — World’s Tallest, Longest & Fastest Single-Rail Roller Coaster — Set To Open At Six Flags Great Adventure

12-Year-Old Boy Charged, Accused Of Having ‘Influence’ Over 5-Year-Old Who Fatally Shot 9-Year-Old Nyssa Davis

EXCLUSIVE: Family Says New Evidence Suggests Ellen Greenberg, Woman Found Stabbed 20 Times, Was Murdered
 