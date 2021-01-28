Crash Under Investigation After Pedestrian Struck In Camden

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – A crash is under investigation after a pedestrian was struck in Camden. It happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday on the 2600 block of Mount Ephraim Avenue.
There’s no word on the victim’s condition or what caused the crash.
Authorities temporarily shut down all lanes while they investigated.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Jersey Devil Coaster — World’s Tallest, Longest & Fastest Single-Rail Roller Coaster — Set To Open At Six Flags Great Adventure
12-Year-Old Boy Charged, Accused Of Having ‘Influence’ Over 5-Year-Old Who Fatally Shot 9-Year-Old Nyssa Davis
EXCLUSIVE: Family Says New Evidence Suggests Ellen Greenberg, Woman Found Stabbed 20 Times, Was Murdered