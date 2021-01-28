CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia has launched a $12 million grant program to help struggling restaurants and gyms during the coronavirus pandemic. The money will go to small businesses most adversely affected by the latest round of COVID-19 closures.

The grants could go as high as $15,000.

“The bottom line is that a lot of businesses, particularly these small businesses, have suffered dramatically as a result of the pandemic,” Councilmember Darrell Clarke said. “We are in a very small way, we’re going to be allotting around $12 million in small business support to kind of get them through this process until we can open up our economy.”

You have until Feb. 9 to submit an application. Click here to apply for a grant or to learn more.