PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The shut down of the Philadelphia Convention Center clinic is raising some questions about COVID-19 vaccinations in the city moving forward. Philadelphia health commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley joined Eyewitness News to answer some important questions regarding COVID-19 vaccination in Philadelphia.
Dr. Farley says residents who received their first dose at the Philly Fighting COVID clinic will receive their second dose at the same place but from a different provider.
The city will be contacting residents to schedule their second dose.
“We’ve always been looking for more providers, we have put out request for proposals, received number of proposals last week, as with testing we expect we will have a number of providers working with us so the loss of this one provider is not going to slow us down,” Farley said.
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Philadelphia Police Release Video Of Man Shot Twice During Robbery At SEPTA City Hall Station
EXCLUSIVE: Family Says New Evidence Suggests Ellen Greenberg, Woman Found Stabbed 20 Times, Was Murdered
Darby School Security Guard L’Toray Hill Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Student At Day Care, School