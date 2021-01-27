BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) – Peeps are back! The marshmallow treats took a break for Halloween and Christmas but they are returning in time for Easter! The candymaker “Just Born” which is based in Bethlehem, temporarily suspended production to protect its plant workers from the coronavirus.
After implementing safety measures, it resumed limited production in May but did not produce seasonal candies so it could meet demand for Easter.
The company will also release specialty flavors hot tamales and party cake.
