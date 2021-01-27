PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 72-year-old cancer survivor in Pennsylvania is criticizing the state’s coronavirus vaccination system. Elaine Ludwig says she cannot get an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, despite her eligibility and her many efforts.
Unanswered calls, redirects, down portals all have left Ludwig without knowing when she’ll be able to make a vaccine appointment.
Following the health and safety guidelines has kept her going throughout the pandemic thus far, but she says she misses spending time with her family.
“I’m pretty patient but I am frustrated,” Ludwig said. “My husband was on last night and he would go in about every two to three minutes, nothing.”
State officials continue to say their vaccine supply is not keeping up with the demand.
