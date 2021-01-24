PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 49-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Northeast Philadelphia. Police say William Camm, of Philadelphia, was traveling on Bustleton Avenue he struck the rear of a parked, unattended tractor-trailer near Penn Street just after 3 a.m. Sunday.
The driver was transported to an area hospital with head trauma injuries.
Officials say the man succumbed to his injuries just after 6:30 a.m.
No other injuries were reported in the crash.
The cause of the accident remains unclear that this time. An investigation is ongoing.
