CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A two-alarm fire swept through a home in Camden County. The call came in around 3 a.m. Saturday to a home on the 200 block of Cypress Avenue in Woodlynne.
Firefighters battled flames on the second floor.
There are no reports of injuries at this time.
So far, there’s no word on what may have sparked the flames.
