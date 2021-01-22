PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) – The Mega Millions jackpot is close to one billion dollars, and it could be yours tonight. The $970 million jackpot is now the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history!

The cash option is $716 million.

The drawing is at 11 p.m. Friday.

If the top prize is won tonight, it would be the United States’ third-largest lottery jackpot ever, behind a $1.586 billion Powerball prize in January 2016 and the current Mega Millions record of $1.537 billion from October 2018.

This is the longest stretch without a Mega Millions jackpot winner, lottery officials say. The last jackpot win was $120 million on September 15 by a player in Wisconsin.

No one matched all the numbers in Tuesday’s drawing. Tuesday’s numbers were 10, 19, 26, 28 and 50, plus gold Mega Ball 16.

Eleven tickets still matched five white balls to win at least $1 million. Two of those, both sold in Florida, won $2 million because they included an optional Megaplier purchase.

The odds of winning a jackpot are overwhelmingly slim at 1 in 302.5 million for the jackpot prize – this means you match all five winning numbers plus the Mega Ball. The odds drop to 12.6 million for the million-dollar prize (matching all five winning numbers but no Mega Ball.)

Mega Millions can be played in every state except Alabama, Alaska, Nevada, Utah and Hawaii.

Don’t forget to get your tickets!

