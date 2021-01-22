PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies organization and Mayor Jim Kenney are remembering baseball legend, Hank Aaron. The Hall of Famer who crushed 755 home runs during his career died Friday at the age of 86.

“There are few people who are as synonymous with Major League Baseball as Hank Aaron is. One of the greatest players to ever live, Mr. Aaron’s legacy is that of a gentleman who impeccably represented the game of baseball. He transcended his sport that few athletes have, and will be revered for generations to come,” the Phillies said in a statement.

Kenney called Aaron a “powerhouse.”

“Mourning the passing of Hammerin’ Hank Aaron. A powerhouse on the field for 23 years, he used his stature as a slugger to become a champion for social justice after retirement. A Hall of Fame American if there ever was one. RIP Hank,” Kenney tweeted.

Mourning the passing of Hammerin’ Hank Aaron. A powerhouse on the field for 23 years, he used his stature as a slugger to become a champion for social justice after retirement. A Hall of Fame American if there ever was one. RIP Hank. https://t.co/gqBguW75QF — Jim #MaskUpPHL Kenney (@PhillyMayor) January 22, 2021

Former Phillie great Ryan Howard said the world has lost an “extraordinary” person.

“Thank you for your Resilience, your Humility, and Strength. The world has lost not just a good man, but an extraordinary one. Rest In Peace,” Howard posted on Instagram.

Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt described Aaron as “an unassuming, easygoing man, a quiet superstar, that a ’70s player like me emulated.”

“He was one of my heroes as a kid, and will always be an icon of the baby boomer generation,” Schmidt said. “In fact, if you weigh all the elements involved and compare the game fairly, his career will never be topped.”

Millville, New Jersey native and Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout called Aaron “an inspiration.”

“You were and are an inspiration to be a better person on and off the field. We lost a true LEGEND of the game today,” Trout tweeted.

You were and are an inspiration to be a better person on and off the field. We lost a true LEGEND of the game today… #RIPHankAaron 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/zMF7olu8QB — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) January 22, 2021

The Atlanta Braves, Aaron’s longtime team, said he died peacefully in his sleep. No cause was given.

