PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some health care workers are feeling super about Super Bowl 55. That’s because 7,500 health care workers, including a few Philadelphia Eagles fans, have scored special tickets to the big game in two weeks.

There will be 7,500 vaccinated health care workers going to the Super Bowl for free, and even though the Eagles won’t be participating, there’s understandable plenty of interest.

“Not only was 2020 the year of the nurse, but it has been the most challenging year in my career, yet alone in my life,” Ashley Scaramuzzi said.

Scaramuzzi is a nurse at Our Lady of Lourdes in Camden, and she’s also a huge Eagles fan providing health care and hot takes on the new Birds’ coaching hire.

“He’s young and he’s got offensive experience. And I feel like when it comes to Carson [Wentz], he needs that. He needs somebody who’s going to match with him,” Scaramuzzi said.

“If you’re able to swing it, I want to invite your team to join us at the Super Bowl,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said.

So when Scaramuzzi and her husband Nick heard a trip to the big game was possible, Nick appealed to Facebook to get his wife to Tampa Bay.

“I could care less about going to the game, but I said, if you get to go, I said that would mean everything in this world to me, just something good to come out of this whole situation that we’re in right now,” Nick Scaramuzzi said.

“To be so loved and to feel so grateful is just, it’s nice, it’s nice,” Ashley Scaramuzzi said.

#Eagles say they have not notified the recipients of the free #SuperBowlLV tickets for healthcare workers, but will be either today or early next week. — Dan Koob (@DanKoob) January 22, 2021

The Eagles, as of Friday afternoon, have not notified the winner of those free tickets, but they will definitely do so by the beginning of next week.

