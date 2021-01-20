PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The U.S. Postal Service in Philadelphia is taking extra precautions to increase public safety ahead of and during the inauguration.
Mail collection boxes are being temporarily removed from four locations:
- 1398 Market Street
- 1400 JFK Boulevard
- Independence Mall
- 601 Market Street
The mailboxes will be returned to service on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Washington, D.C. remains under tight security after pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Defense officials are reassuring the nation that the forces providing security for the inauguration are vetted to ensure they don’t have ties to extremist groups.
At least 12 army National Guard members are no longer part of Wednesday’s inauguration security detail in Washington, D.C. Defense officials weren’t specific about what led to the removals, but say a vetting process revealed these individuals previously made inappropriate comments or displayed questionable behavior.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Police: Woman In Custody After 28-Year-Old Man Gunned Down In South Philadelphia
Joe Biden Picks Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine To Be Assistant Health Secretary
Authorities Arrest Riley Williams, Pennsylvania Woman Accused Of Stealing Nancy Pelosi’s Laptop During Capitol Attack