PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking for a man who allegedly shot and killed his wife inside their Frankford home. Police responded to the 2000 block of Carver Street, around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The 33-year-old victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say the woman’s husband ran from the home after the shooting.
Two children were also in the home at the time.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
