WATCH LIVE ON CBSN:Inaugural Festivities Continue After Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By Don Bell
Filed Under:Biden, Biden Inauguration, Joe Biden, Local, Philadelphia 76ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Philadelphia Flyers, Philadelphia Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The inauguration of President Joe Biden means there are now Philadelphia sports fans in the White House. It is well documented that the Bidens are big Philly sports fans, especially First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

President Biden was on the field when the Philadelphia Eagles celebrated their first Super Bowl championship in 2018.

The first family has also been spotted at Phillies and Flyers games.

It’s no surprise Biden has also been honored by the Sixers’ G-League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers spoke about the significance of Inauguration Day.

“For the young people, it signals that I can be involved, I can have a voice,” Rivers said. “I thought a lot of voiceless people over the last six months realized, ‘You know what? I do have a voice. And together, we have a voice.’ I think that’s what this inauguration will mean to everyone.”

With baseball season coming up, will the president be throwing out the first pitch in Philadelphia or Washington? We will have to see.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Joe Biden Says ‘We Must End This Uncivil War’ After Being Sworn-In As 46th POTUS

9-Year-Old Girl Dies After Shot In Head In North Philadelphia

Biden Inauguration An ‘Exorcism’ Of US Capitol Attack, Says CBS News’ John Dickerson