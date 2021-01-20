PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The inauguration of President Joe Biden means there are now Philadelphia sports fans in the White House. It is well documented that the Bidens are big Philly sports fans, especially First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

President Biden was on the field when the Philadelphia Eagles celebrated their first Super Bowl championship in 2018.

The first family has also been spotted at Phillies and Flyers games.

It’s no surprise Biden has also been honored by the Sixers’ G-League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

We’ll always save a seat for you, Mr. President. pic.twitter.com/mCbidnzMZm — Delaware Blue Coats (@blue_coats) January 20, 2021

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers spoke about the significance of Inauguration Day.

“For the young people, it signals that I can be involved, I can have a voice,” Rivers said. “I thought a lot of voiceless people over the last six months realized, ‘You know what? I do have a voice. And together, we have a voice.’ I think that’s what this inauguration will mean to everyone.”

On Inauguration Day, following historic voter turnout across the country, @DocRivers reflects on the importance of participating in the democratic process. pic.twitter.com/tfAhbtoXS9 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 20, 2021

With baseball season coming up, will the president be throwing out the first pitch in Philadelphia or Washington? We will have to see.