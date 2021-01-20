COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — A 30-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly breaking the windows of a Coatesville church to force his way inside the building. Police say David Flores-Rivera broke into St. Cecilia’s Church, located at 99 N. 6th Ave., just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Arriving officers found signs of forced entry at the church, including broken windows and Flores-Rivera was located inside.
Flores-Rivera was taken into custody on trespassing and other related offenses.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Police: Woman In Custody After 28-Year-Old Man Gunned Down In South Philadelphia
Joe Biden Picks Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine To Be Assistant Health Secretary
Biden Inauguration: President-Elect Joe Biden’s First Executive Order Will Require Masks On Federal Property