PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The Phillies acquired infielder C.J. Chatham from the Boston Red Sox on Monday for a player to be named or cash. Chatham hit .298 with 14 home runs and a .739 OPS in 266 minor league games. He batted .302 with two home runs in 20 games in Tripe-A in 2019.
Chatham was selected by the Red Sox in the second round of the 2016 amateur draft.
This move comes just hours after the Phillies announced it finalized a $6 million, one-year contract with right-handed reliever Archie Bradley.
