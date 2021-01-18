Philadelphia Zoo Welcomes Adorable Baby Monkey

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Zoo shared video of its newest member, a baby monkey! The little girl is the first François’ langur born at the Philadelphia Zoo.

That’s an endangered species of monkey, native to China and Vietnam.

She was born on Dec. 13 and was named Quý Báu which means “precious” in Vietnamese.

Zoo staff says mom and baby are doing well.

