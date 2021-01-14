PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The dream of becoming an instant multi-millionaire is still alive. No one hit the jackpot in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.
The lottery billboard was changed overnight to show the new Powerball jackpot at $640 million.
That’s the eighth largest in U.S. lottery history.
The next Powerball drawing is Saturday night.
And don’t forget about Mega Millions, the jackpot for Friday night’s drawing is worth $750 million.
