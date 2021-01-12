PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The haunting first full trailer for the highly anticipated new CBS drama “Clarice” is here. The drama picks up one year after the events of “Silence of the Lambs” and follows FBI agent Clarice Starling’s return to the field.
The show stars Rebecca Breeds and premieres on CBS3 Thursday, Feb. 11 at 10 p.m.
See the trailer in the video player above.
