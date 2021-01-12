PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Experts are pushing states to get the COVID vaccine to their residents faster. Only about a third of more than 25 million doses have been given to patients.
The Centers for Disease Control is expected to change its recommendations Tuesday.
It will recommend giving out every dose available, instead of holding some back.
The CDC is also expected to push states to start vaccinating everyone, over the age of 65.
Pennsylvania is still currently only vaccinating people in group 1A, but they are drafting plans to include people in group 1B. Those are essential workers, including people who work in foodservice, public transportation and teachers.
As things slowly get back to normal and vaccinations continue, Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine is asking for patience.
“I know it is really challenging to have patience but we must show patience. The amount of vaccine available to Pennsylvanians is still extremely limited and it will take several months before there’s enough vaccine available for everyone,” Dr. Levine said.
