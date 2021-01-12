NEW JERSEY (CBS) – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will deliver his State of the State address on Tuesday. Unlike in years past, this year’s address will be virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The governor’s message will focus on public health challenges and building a stronger economy.
The pre-recorded address will stream on Gov. Murphy’s social media accounts at 1 p.m.
