NEW JERSEY (CBS) – Feeling lucky? Two big lottery jackpots are up for grabs in our area.
The Mega Millions lottery drawing is Tuesday night and it’s worth $615 million.
If someone wins it, it would be the fourth-largest jackpot in the game’s history.
And don’t forget about the Powerball. The jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is worth $550 million.
