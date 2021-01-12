VACCINE GUIDEWhen Can I Get The COVID-19 Vaccine In Pennsylvania, New Jersey Or Delaware?
By CBS3 Staff
NEW JERSEY (CBS) – Feeling lucky? Two big lottery jackpots are up for grabs in our area.

The Mega Millions lottery drawing is Tuesday night and it’s worth $615 million.

If someone wins it, it would be the fourth-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

And don’t forget about the Powerball. The jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is worth $550 million.

