By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine will discuss COVID-19 in the commonwealth and provide an update on the Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard on Monday.

The briefing will take place at 11:30 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
  • What: Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine will discuss COVID-19 in the commonwealth.
  • When: Monday, January 11, 2021
  • Time: 11:30 a.m.
  • Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.

 

