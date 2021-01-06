PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching to identify a suspect wanted for burglary in Old City. Officials say a man broke the front window of the Illadelph Gallery on the 60 block of North 2nd Street on Jan. 2 just after 5 a.m.
After he gained entry to the gallery he attempted to break a display case but was unsuccessful.
He then exited the gallery through the front window without taking anything.
Police say he was last seen heading south on 2nd Street.
The suspect is described as a white man, wearing dark-colored sweatpants with logos, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt which had multiple logos on the front, back, sleeves and top of the hood.
If you have any information on this incident, call police.
