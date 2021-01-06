CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching to identify a suspect wanted for burglary in Old City. Officials say a man broke the front window of the Illadelph Gallery on the 60 block of North 2nd Street on Jan. 2 just after 5 a.m.

After he gained entry to the gallery he attempted to break a display case but was unsuccessful.

He then exited the gallery through the front window without taking anything.

Police say he was last seen heading south on 2nd Street.

The suspect is described as a white man, wearing dark-colored sweatpants with logos, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt which had multiple logos on the front, back, sleeves and top of the hood.

If you have any information on this incident, call police.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Reading Police Investigating After Video Of Controversial Arrest Goes Viral

Philadelphia Man Arrested After Allegedly Entering 3 Langhorne Homes With Unlocked Front Doors

Man Shot, Killed In Front Of Girlfriend In West Philadelphia, Police Say

Comments