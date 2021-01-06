Firefighters Break Windows Of Illegally Parked Car To Battle Garage Fire In Strawberry Mansion

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Firefighters were forced to break the windows of an illegally parked car to get to a fire hydrant as they battled a garage fire in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood. Eyewitness News was at the scene on 30th and Dauphin Streets just after midnight Wednesday.
The fire was placed under control in less than an hour.
No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
