TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey will open two “mega vaccination” sites on Friday to serve frontline health care workers. One site will be at Rowan College of South Jersey’s Gloucester County campus.
New Jersey health officials say the sites will help speed up vaccinations to doctors, nurses and other health care workers.
The state says each site will have 1,000 doses a week.
The second site will be in Morris County.
Six sites will eventually open across the state.
