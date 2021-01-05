WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware Gov. John Carney is recommending schools and districts return to hybrid learning next week. Carney tweeted on Tuesday afternoon explaining that officials do not believe there is a public health reason to close schools.

“As we have said many times, we do not believe there is a public health reason to close schools,” Carney tweeted. “We have spent the past four weeks helping schools try to address the operational challenges they are experiencing. And we can all agree that students learn best when they’re in school. For all these reasons, we are recommending that districts and schools make every effort to return to hybrid learning on January 11.”

On Tuesday, Carney, Dr. Karyl Rattay, the Director of Public Health, and Dr. Susan Bunting, the Secretary of Education, signed a letter sent to school leaders, educators and parents urging schools to return to full hybrid instruction on Monday and to prioritize younger and more vulnerable students for in-person learning if operational challenges continue.

Delaware’s Division of Public Health also launched a new COVID-19 dashboard that is focused on schools. It will track the number of contagious cases among staff and students at Delaware schools and offer a more detailed picture of COVID-19 in school buildings.

