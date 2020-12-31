PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy who was shot in Southwest Philadelphia earlier this week has died, pushing the city’s homicide total even closer to breaking a record. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Monday night, on the 1200 block of South 51st Street.
Police say a 21-year-old man and 15-year-old boy were both shot in the head.
The 21-year-old victim died on Tuesday.
The teenager died Wednesday afternoon.
No arrests have been made at this time.
This homicide comes as more than 2,000 people were shot in the city this year, and Philly is now close to officially breaking the record of 500 homicides set back in 1990.
