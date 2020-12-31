PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is extending the expiration dates for some driver’s licenses and learner’s permits in response to Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts. The expiration date for commercial driver’s licenses and learner’s permits scheduled to expire have been extended through February 22, 2021.
Expiration extension deadlines on non-commercial driver’s licenses, learner’s permits, photo identification cards and camera cards ended on August 31, 2020.
