PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A young man is dead after being shot multiple times throughout his body in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood, police say. The fatal shooting happened on the 3200 block of G Street just before 1:45 p.m.
Police say a man, between the ages of 19 and 21, was shot once in the lower back, once in the upper back, once in the right shoulder, and twice in the chest.
He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
No arrests have been made at this time and an investigation is ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
