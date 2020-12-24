PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Santa Claus is getting closer to the Philadelphia region and you can track his exact location. NORAD is tracking Santa’s sleigh all day long as he delivers millions of presents around the world.
If you look at the tracker closely you can see Santa is wearing his face mask to help keep everyone healthy.
#Santa is delivering presents to the children of Armenia and is enjoying the view of the Christmas tree in the Republic Square of Yerevan. Armenians celebrate New Year’s on January 6, but enjoy fireworks, concerts and festivals for the whole month. #HappyHolidays pic.twitter.com/2dJPyyxsNd
— NORAD Tracks Santa (@NoradSanta) December 24, 2020
Click here to track Santa’s trip.
