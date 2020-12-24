CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Santa Claus is getting closer to the Philadelphia region and you can track his exact location. NORAD is tracking Santa’s sleigh all day long as he delivers millions of presents around the world.

If you look at the tracker closely you can see Santa is wearing his face mask to help keep everyone healthy.

Click here to track Santa’s trip.

