TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has granted Santa Claus permission to fly throughout the Garden State with unlimited access on Christmas Eve into Christmas morning. Murphy has declared Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and the rest of Kris Kringle’s crew essential workers.
Murphy’s announcement comes just in time for Santa to get ready for his annual departure across the world.
“Effective IMMEDIATELY, Santa and Mrs. Claus, with their elves and reindeer — including Rudolph — are permitted to fly in and around New Jersey from Christmas Eve into Christmas morning. Merry Christmas,” Murphy tweeted Thursday morning.
BREAKING: I am hereby declaring Santa Claus an essential worker.
Effective IMMEDIATELY, Santa and Mrs. Claus, with their elves and reindeer – including Rudolph – are permitted to fly in and around New Jersey from Christmas Eve into Christmas morning.
Merry Christmas! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/EtsmOlNIEK
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 24, 2020
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Independent Report Blasts Philadelphia’s Handling Of George Floyd Protests, Civil Unrest
DA Krasner Charges 19-Year-Old Man With Attempted Murder Of Philly Police Officer
Democrats Rush To Increase Stimulus Checks To $2,000 After Trump Demands More
You must log in to post a comment.