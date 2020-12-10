Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA is making more cuts as it loses money because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The transit agency tells Eyewitness News it will temporarily close 14 regional rail ticket offices starting Monday.
They will be shut down through February 2021.
The stations affected are located in Delaware and Montgomery Counties.
The full list is below:
PAOLI/THORNDALE LINE
- Berwyn
- Devon
- Radnor
- Villanova
- Rosemont
- Haverford
- Merion
LANSDALE/DOYLESTOWN LINE
- Oreland
- North Hills
MEDIA/ELWYN LINE
- Moylan Rose Valley
- Wallingford
- Clifton–Aldan
WARMINSTER LINE
- Roslyn
WILMINGTON/NEWARK LINE
- Glenolden
You must log in to post a comment.