BREAKING:Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Announces New Statewide Restrictions As Coronavirus Cases Surge
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News, Septa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA is making more cuts as it loses money because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The transit agency tells Eyewitness News it will temporarily close 14 regional rail ticket offices starting Monday.

They will be shut down through February 2021.

The stations affected are located in Delaware and Montgomery Counties.

The full list is below:

PAOLI/THORNDALE LINE

  • Berwyn
  • Devon
  • Radnor
  • Villanova
  • Rosemont
  • Haverford
  • Merion

LANSDALE/DOYLESTOWN LINE

  • Oreland
  • North Hills

MEDIA/ELWYN LINE

  • Moylan Rose Valley
  • Wallingford
  • Clifton–Aldan

WARMINSTER LINE

  • Roslyn

WILMINGTON/NEWARK LINE

  • Glenolden
Comments