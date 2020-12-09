MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A newly-opened gym in Montgomery County is giving back to the community this holiday season by hosting holiday workouts for a good cause. Arete Athletics in Norristown is teaming up with the local nonprofit Teach One Feed One to host “Sweat for a Cause.”
Proceeds from Teach One Feed One’s second annual holiday workout will go toward purchasing Christmas presents for families in need.
“Sweat for a Cause” will take place at Arete Athletics on West Main Street in Norristown beginning on Monday, Dec. 14 through the 18th at 7 p.m.
The class costs $30 for an individual session or $75 for a five day all access pass.
Teach One Feed One is a Norristown-based nonprofit focused on eliminating the stigma attached with addiction and challenging the way the disease is approached.
Arete Athletics held its grand opening on Friday, Dec. 4. The gym offers high intensity interval training workouts as well as personal training sessions.
You must log in to post a comment.