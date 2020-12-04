PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer is recovering after being injured during a traffic stop Friday night. Police say a car was stopped at 60th Street and Baltimore Avenue in West Philadelphia around 8:30 p.m.
Police say the driver took off and crashed his vehicle a short distance away and tried to run away on foot.
The driver was caught, but a police officer was somehow injured.
The officer was taken to the hospital and is expected to be treated and released.
