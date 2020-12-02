PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of two suspects wanted in connection to an alleged abduction. Investigators say an unknown person, possibly a woman, is allegedly being held in the trunk of the vehicle seen here.
Police say the car was last seen traveling south on 8th Street from Diamond Street in North Philadelphia just before 9 a.m. Wednesday.
If you can identify either one of the suspects, you are asked to contact police.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Stimulus Package Update: Lawmakers Announce Bipartisan Coronavirus Relief Plan
COVID In New Jersey: With Vaccine On Horizon, Gov. Phil Murphy Confident State Ready For Distribution
Police Asking For Help Identifying Suspect Believed To Behind Series Of Crimes In Montgomery, Camden Counties
You must log in to post a comment.