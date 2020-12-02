DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Delaware County says critical systems have been restored following a computer hack that compromised part of its network last week.
The county says the security breach was caused by malware, and that they are working to determine what, if any, information was compromised.
Sources tell Eyewitness News the hackers demanded a ransom to give up control of the network and that the county couldn’t access police reports, payroll, or other databases and files.
