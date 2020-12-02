CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Delaware County news, Local

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Delaware County says critical systems have been restored following a computer hack that compromised part of its network last week.

The county says the security breach was caused by malware, and that they are working to determine what, if any, information was compromised.

Sources tell Eyewitness News the hackers demanded a ransom to give up control of the network and that the county couldn’t access police reports, payroll, or other databases and files.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Stimulus Package Update: Lawmakers Announce Bipartisan Coronavirus Relief Plan

COVID In New Jersey: With Vaccine On Horizon, Gov. Phil Murphy Confident State Ready For Distribution

Police Asking For Help Identifying Suspect Believed To Behind Series Of Crimes In Montgomery, Camden Counties

Comments