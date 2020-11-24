PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help to track down a group of suspects caught on camera looting a stereo store in the city’s Crescentville section. Surveillance video from Oct. 27 at the USA 1 Car Stereo on Roosevelt Boulevard shows the suspects breaking into the shop around 1:25 a.m.
Police say the front glass door window of the business was shattered and the looters made off with numerous pieces of stereo equipment.
If you recognize any of the suspects, contact police.
