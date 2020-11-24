Santa Claus Finding Ways To Safely Take Photos, Meet With Children Across Delaware Valley During Pandemic

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — The holiday season is here and that means Santa Claus is coming to town. Eyewitness News reporter Jan Carabeo tracked Santa down to see how he’s coping with the pandemic.

She shows us how you can safely meet up with him, too in Camden County, New Jersey.

So much has changed this year, but even a pandemic won’t stop Santa. And her sources tell her that he’s now making his way around the Delaware and Lehigh valleys.

“He knows if you’ve been bad or good, so be good for goodness sake,” Santa sang to himself.

Spotted during a break at the Cherry Hill Mall and it’s clear he’s the same Santa, just with different accessories in 2020.

“Joyful and triumphant. And ho ho ho ho!” Santa said. “It’s fine. Everyone is doing what they can to help each other out. That keeps you on the nice list.”

You know, Santa Claus has always been a pro at contactless delivery. But this holiday season he is adjusting the way he meets with kids before making his list and checking it twice.

This is his new socially distanced set up. complete with a face shield and a thick plastic divider.

“Santa told me personally that he loves being here for the kids,” Cherry Hill Mall’s Senior Marketing Director, Lisa Wolstromer. “And it’s important for kids to have some sort of normalcy and being able to see Santa at your local mall is a tradition for a lot of families.”

So this year, no lines, instead reservations are required and so are masks. But you can drop them quickly for that all-important photo.

“It’s the same spirit, it’s just different ways to celebrate,” Santa Claus said.

And get this – you don’t even need to leave home to chat with the big guy.

“Well hello Jan, It’s so nice to see you!” Santa said.

How does a zoom meet-up sound?

You can reserve a five-minute session with Santa. It’s recorded and then emailed as a keepsake.

“We want to make sure everyone has to Christmas they deserve,” Santa said.

What he probably won’t make happen is my Christmas wish.

“I’m sorry, you almost made me fall over. A winter without snow?! Hohohohoho!” Santa laughed.

Get your photos and zoom videos this year with Santa through Christmas Eve

You can visit this kind of socially distant Santa at several other area malls as well, see the full list below.

Cherry Hill Mall

Cumberland Mall

Moorestown Mall

Fashion District of Philadelphia

Plymouth Meeting Mall

Exton Square

Willow Grove Park

Springfield Mall