Aman Tangudu and his family were staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Wilmington when our Ukee Washington stopped by to say hi.

Aman is a chatty little guy. It’s hard to believe he’s only been talking for nine months.

Aman is 5 years old and was born with an extremely rare form of dwarfism. Because he had to wear a tracheal tube, he learned sign language at a very early age.

The Tangudu family lives in Connecticut. They travel to Delaware so Aman can see specialists at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children.

“It takes out one piece of the stress element. Where do we stay? How do we eat? How do we get his medication?” said Aman’s father, Jagadeesh Tangudu.

“They have such nice rooms, kitchen here,” Aman’s mother, Sowmya Jammula, said. “It’s easy for me to make his special food for him instead of staying outside and all of the equipment they have in here.”

“Visiting hospitals is almost a trauma for him because when you see doctors, when you see needles, injections and all of this stuff, and then coming out of all that, immediately if you can get to the house and get him a warm feeling, he can finally get out of that and get into the library, books, playroom,” Jagadeesh said.

It’s like their home away from home.

“This is our home in Delaware,” Aman said.

“This is a home in Delaware,” Aman’s dad said. “Absolutely, that summarizes it.”

Aman wanted to show off his home away from home, so he took Ukee to the playroom to see Thomas the Tank Engine and his engine friends.

Aman became a little bit too excited at one point, but dad knew just what to do.

Aman was tuckered out after a busy morning with his train buddies. It’s time to rest, but this family feels safe and secure in the house that love built.

