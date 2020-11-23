Hundreds In Willingboro Line Up To Receive Some Healthy Thanksgiving Food

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Willingboro News

WILLINGBORO, N.J. (CBS) – Hundreds of people lined up to receive some healthy Thanksgiving food on Monday morning. Virtua Health gave away about 500 turkeys at their Willingboro hospital location.

The giveaway included a bag with spices and fresh produce, including potatoes, carrots and celery.

Food insecurity has risen sharply since the pandemic began.

“It’s important because what we’re seeing is that food insecurity is at an all-time high because of the pandemic,” Virtua Health Executive VP and COO Dr. John Matsinger said. “For us, it is really important to make sure people have a healthy meal for thanksgiving,”

There will be another turkey giveaway Tuesday in Camden at the Virtua Health and Wellness Center.”

