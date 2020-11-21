PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teenager is in the hospital after being shot in West Philadelphia’s Haddington section, police said Saturday. It happened around 5:40 p.m. on the 5900 block of Callowhill Street.
Police said the 14-year-old boy was shot one time in his back. He was rushed to an area hospital, where authorities said he was placed in stable condition.
Authorities said there are no arrests at this time as their investigation is ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
