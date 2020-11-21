CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — It was a big day for Philadelphia Union fans in Chester. They were able to get their picture taken with the Supporters’ Shield at Subaru Park.
It is the Union’s first trophy in club history.
😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/n4T5lPeFUm
— X – PhilaUnion🛡 (@PhilaUnion) November 21, 2020
Fans were asked to bring non-perishable food items that will be donated to charity.
Additionally, Boathouse Row in Philadelphia lit up in blue and gold in honor of the Union.
Boathouse Row lookin’ extra fine in 💙 & 💛! pic.twitter.com/Emb2eCSnE6
— X – PhilaUnion🛡 (@PhilaUnion) November 22, 2020
The Union’s playoff game is this Tuesday at 8 p.m.
