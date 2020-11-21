CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Union news

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — It was a big day for Philadelphia Union fans in Chester. They were able to get their picture taken with the Supporters’ Shield at Subaru Park.

It is the Union’s first trophy in club history.

Fans were asked to bring non-perishable food items that will be donated to charity.

Additionally, Boathouse Row in Philadelphia lit up in blue and gold in honor of the Union.

The Union’s playoff game is this Tuesday at 8 p.m.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Philly Restaurants Owners’ Lawyer Says Restrictions May Infringe On Constitutional Rights

Federal Judge Throws Out President Trump’s Bid To Stop Pennsylvania Vote Certification

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf To Veto Bills On Carrying, Selling Guns Amid Disasters

Comments