PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) — The Food Bank of South Jersey continues to prepare for the holiday week ahead, giving out thousands of turkeys for distribution in communities. This is a behind-the-scenes look as local food banks and other organizations load up supplies to give out at their upcoming events.
The food bank has distributed more than 12 million pounds of food since March when the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S.
“There are over 200,000 people in South Jersey that are in need of food assistance,” Kristin DeJesus, with the food bank, said, “and with the pandemic that number is increasing every day. We want to make sure folks have a sense of normalcy and nutrition during this time.”
The food bank says more than 40% of people they’re serving right now are in need for the first time, driven to seek help due to the economic impact of the pandemic.
