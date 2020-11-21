PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Five Philadelphia churches are coming together to increase access to free COVID-19 testing in the city’s neighborhoods. Dozens got in line for the free chance to take a COVID test outside of Vine Memorial Baptist Church in West Philadelphia on Saturday.
The mobile testing program operates out of an RV known as “CATE,” which stands for community accessible testing and education.
Launched in August, CATE was created by Latino Connection and supported by the Independence Blue Cross.
