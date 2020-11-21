PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fire in a South Philadelphia rowhome has killed two children and sent four other people to the hospital. The fire broke out just after 1 a.m. Saturday along the 1500 block of South 30th Street.

Eyewitness News has been told that two juveniles died in this fire, a family friend tells us that it was a little boy and a little girl who died. Their ages are not yet known.

Fire officials say at least three people jumped out of the windows to escape the flames.

A juvenile was rushed to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and three adults were taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

We are told that when firefighters arrived they were told people were trapped inside the house.

It’s not clear where they were in the house.

The conditions of the people taken to the hospital is not known at this time.

The Red Cross is on the scene helping those who displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

